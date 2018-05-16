We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Prawn Flavour Crackers 60G

Tesco Plant Chef Prawn Flavour Crackers 60G
1/3 of a bag

Energy
413kJ
99kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

high

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065kJ / 494kcal

Product Description

  • Fried prawn flavour tapioca crackers.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Made with natural flavours without prawns, for a rich savoury crunch
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Salt, Flavouring.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a bag (20g)
Energy2065kJ / 494kcal413kJ / 99kcal
Fat25.0g5.0g
Saturates2.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate64.6g12.9g
Sugars5.9g1.2g
Fibre2.3g0.5g
Protein1.4g0.3g
Salt1.88g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
