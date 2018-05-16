New
Tesco Plant Chef Prawn Flavour Crackers 60G
1/3 of a bag
- Energy
- 413kJ
-
- 99kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.38g
- 6%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065kJ / 494kcal
Product Description
- Fried prawn flavour tapioca crackers.
- 100% PLANT BASED Made with natural flavours without prawns, for a rich savoury crunch
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Salt, Flavouring.
Storage
Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
60g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a bag (20g)
|Energy
|2065kJ / 494kcal
|413kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|64.6g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.88g
|0.38g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
