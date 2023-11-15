Ariel Colour Washing Liquid Gel 35 Washes 1225Ml

Ariel Colour Washing Gel 35 Washes 1225ml

Discover Ariel Colour washing liquid laundry detergent gel that provides brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash. Its formula was especially designed for cold, including COOL CLEAN Technology. Ariel Colour washing liquid gel also keeps your colours vibrant for longer and protects your fabrics. It can even be used for pre-treatment of tough stains. On top, Ariel washing liquid gel comes in a 100% recyclable bottle that contains recycled plastic (further information at ariel.co.uk/en-gb/RecycledContent). The bottle’s design & viscous formula allow you to measure the correct dose of gel with precision; all it takes is a little squeeze. It’s easy to use: just squeeze into the attached dosing cap, and add that directly into the washing machine drum for a brilliant Ariel clean. Try our Fresh & Clean Dream team: use Ariel Colour washing liquid gel with Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster for brilliantly clean and fresh laundry.

DEEP DOWN CLEAN: Brrrilliant stain removal, even in a COLD WASH DESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel washing liquid gel includes COOLCLEAN Technology COLOUR & FABRIC PROTECTION: washing liquid gel that keeps your colours vibrant for longer and protects your clothes RECYCLABLE PACKAGING CONTAINING RECYCLED PLASTIC: Ariel washing liquid gel comes in a 100% recyclable bottle that contains recycled plastic (further information at ariel.co.uk/en-gb/RecycledContent) PRE-TREAT FOR TOUGH STAINS: 1. Drop a small amount of Ariel washing liquid gel on stains 2. Rub softly 3. Load the garment into the drum EASY TO USE: with squeezable bottle & viscous formula for precision dosing control INSTRUCTIONS FOR BEST RESULTS: fill the cap with Ariel washing liquid gel and place it into the drum, on top of clothes TRY THE DREAM TEAM: use with +Lenor Unstoppables inwash scent booster for brilliantly clean and fresh laundry

Pack size: 1225ML

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Citronellol, Geraniol

1225ml ℮

