Harringtons Senior Chicken & Rice 1.7Kg

Rich in Chicken & Rice, Senior Complete, for All Dogs Aged 7 Years and Above. Carbon Negative Production Proud to be the UK's first Carbon Negative large pet food company. Discover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM

This new and upgraded recipe is now even more tasty and nutritious, with freshly prepared meat ingredients, vegetables, botanicals, vitamins and minerals in every bite. Packed full of natural ingredients, this recipe is carefully balanced to nourish older, less active dogs. Everything your dog needs for a happy and healthy life. No nasties, no surprises. Just natural goodness for all.

Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.

High Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat Ingredients The Natural Choice Meat Ingredients #1 All Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & Minerals No Nasties No Dairy 100% Complete Food

Vitamin E to help support a healthy immune system Omega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system, aid cognitive development and maintain your dog's glossy coat

Chicken and Meat Meals 26% (Dried Chicken 6.5%*), Barley, Maize, Rice (14%), Oats (4%), Freshly Prepared Chicken (4%), Beet Pulp, Salmon Oil (1%), Poultry Fat, Minerals, Poultry Gravy (0.5%), Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Glucosamine (0.05%), Chondroitin (0.01%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Chicken, equivalent to 26g Chicken in every 100g Kibble

Proudly made in the UK. Produced in Yorkshire, UK

