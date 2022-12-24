We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harringtons Senior Chicken & Rice 1.7Kg

5(21)
£5.20

£3.06/kg

Rich in Chicken & Rice, Senior Complete, for All Dogs Aged 7 Years and Above.Carbon Negative ProductionProud to be the UK's first Carbon Negative large pet food company.Discover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM
This new and upgraded recipe is now even more tasty and nutritious, with freshly prepared meat ingredients, vegetables, botanicals, vitamins and minerals in every bite. Packed full of natural ingredients, this recipe is carefully balanced to nourish older, less active dogs.Everything your dog needs for a happy and healthy life. No nasties, no surprises. Just natural goodness for all.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
High Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat IngredientsThe Natural ChoiceMeat Ingredients #1All Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & MineralsNo NastiesNo Dairy100% Complete Food
Pack size: 1.7KG
Vitamin E to help support a healthy immune systemOmega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system, aid cognitive development and maintain your dog's glossy coat

Ingredients

Chicken and Meat Meals 26% (Dried Chicken 6.5%*), Barley, Maize, Rice (14%), Oats (4%), Freshly Prepared Chicken (4%), Beet Pulp, Salmon Oil (1%), Poultry Fat, Minerals, Poultry Gravy (0.5%), Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Glucosamine (0.05%), Chondroitin (0.01%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Chicken, equivalent to 26g Chicken in every 100g Kibble

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK. Produced in Yorkshire, UK

Net Contents

1.7kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Calories per 100g = 348 Kcal.Feeding GuideThe recommended daily servings shown in the chart are a guide only. How much you feed depends on age, breed and level of activity† and you should use your own judgement to determine the correct amount of food needed for your dog.Always make sure that your dog has access to fresh water at all times.When changing dog foods, we recommend that you do so gradually.3-10kg: 65-170g10-20kg: 170-350g20-40kg: 350-550g40kg+: 550g+

