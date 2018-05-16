Schweppes Slimline Tonic Grapefruit 1 Litre

A 250ml serving contains
- Energy
- 19kJ
-
- 4.3kcal
- 0%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7.4kJ
Product Description
- Sparkling Low Calorie Grapefruit Flavoured Soft Drink with Quinine with Sweeteners
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- This product is allergen free
- Contains added intense sweeteners
Royal Warrant By Appointment to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Rose's Soft Drinks
- Zero Sugar
- Zero Calories
- Contains Natural Quinine
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck.Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
1L = 4 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|7.4kJ
|19kJ
|-
|1.7kcal
|4.3kcal (0%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0.0g (0%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0.0g (0%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0.00g (0%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
