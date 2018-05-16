We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Grapefruit 1 Litre

image 1 of Schweppes Slimline Tonic Grapefruit 1 Litre
£1.75
£0.18/100ml

A 250ml serving contains

Energy
19kJ
4.3kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7.4kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Grapefruit Flavoured Soft Drink with Quinine with Sweeteners
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains added intense sweeteners

Royal Warrant By Appointment to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Rose's Soft Drinks

  • Zero Sugar
  • Zero Calories
  • Contains Natural Quinine
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Zero Sugar
  • Zero Calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

1L = 4 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • CCHBC Ireland Ltd,
  • D11 HY68.

Return to

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • CCHBC Ireland Ltd,
  • D11 HY68.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk
  • Coca-Colabottlers.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy7.4kJ19kJ
-1.7kcal4.3kcal (0%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate0g0.0g (0%)
Of which sugars0g0.0g (0%)
Protein0g0g (0%)
Salt0g0.00g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
