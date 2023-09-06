Hackney Gelato Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnut 460Ml

Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnut Gelato

Ciao. We are chefs who grew up in Italy and we're proud to do things properly.

Carefully crafted, slow churned gelato and sorbetto. Worthy of the finest restaurants and living rooms in the land.

This recipe is made by rippling chocolate, roasted Piedmont hazelnuts and a sprinkle of sea salt into a gianduja gelato. It's our take on bacio - a classic flavour we ate by the bucketful when we were bambini.

Buon appetito,

Sam & Enrico