Philadelphia Intense Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 140G

Each 30 g serving contains
- Energy
- 344kJ
-
- 83kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.2g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.4g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.37g
- 6%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147 kJ
Product Description
- Whipped full fat soft cheese with garlic and herbs.
- Made with Natural Ingredients
- Deliciously creamy with an intense taste
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Full Fat Soft Cheese, Garlic (2 %), Parsley, Chives, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, White Pepper, Natural Parsley Flavouring, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see base. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.
Number of uses
1 portion = 30 g. Contains 4-5 portions
Name and address
- GB: Mondelez UK,
- Cadbury House,
- Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Freepost MDLZ,
Return to
- GB: Mondelez UK,
- Cadbury House,
- Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB81DH.
- IE: Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|30 g
|%* / 30 g
|Energy
|1147 kJ
|344 kJ
|-
|278 kcal
|83 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|27 g
|8.2 g
|12 %
|of which saturates
|18 g
|5.4 g
|27 %
|Carbohydrate
|3.1 g
|0.9 g
|<1 %
|of which sugars
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|1 %
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|1.2 g
|0.37 g
|6 %
|1 portion = 30 g. Contains 4-5 portions
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.