Philadelphia Intense Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 140G

Philadelphia Intense Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 140G
£2.25
£16.08/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147 kJ

Product Description

  • Whipped full fat soft cheese with garlic and herbs.
  • Made with Natural Ingredients
  • Deliciously creamy with an intense taste
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese, Garlic (2 %), Parsley, Chives, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, White Pepper, Natural Parsley Flavouring, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see base. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 4-5 portions

Name and address

  • GB: Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Freepost MDLZ,

Return to

  • GB: Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB81DH.
  • IE: Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g%* / 30 g
Energy1147 kJ344 kJ
-278 kcal83 kcal4 %
Fat27 g8.2 g12 %
of which saturates18 g5.4 g27 %
Carbohydrate3.1 g0.9 g<1 %
of which sugars2.7 g0.8 g1 %
Fibre0.2 g<0.1 g-
Protein4.5 g1.4 g3 %
Salt1.2 g0.37 g6 %
1 portion = 30 g. Contains 4-5 portions---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
