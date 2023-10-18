PROCALM CONTROL OMEPRAZOLE 20MG 14'S See package leaflet for further information.

Omeprazole For short-term treatment of reflux symptoms (e.g. heartburn, acid regurgitation) in adults, aged 18 or over.

Contains lactose.

For effective relief of heartburn & acid reflux One tablet daily Lasts up to 24 hours

Free From: Milk

14 x Tablets

Read the package leaflet before use.

How to use

- Take one tablet once a day. Do not exceed this dose.

- The tablets should be swallowed whole.

- Do not chew or crush the tablets.

- May take 2-3 days for full effect.

- If your symptoms worsen or do not improve after taking this medicine for 14 days in a row, contact your doctor.

Oral use: Each gastro-resistant tablet contains 20mg omeprazole.