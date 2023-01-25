Surf Passion Bloom Liquid Laundry Detergent 24 Washes 648ml

Surf Passion Bloom Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent features the gorgeous, long-lasting fragrance of enticing, tropical fruits blended with heavenly natural essential oils. Sweet and uplifting, the juicy notes of passion fruit, mango and lychee will whisk you away to a tropical paradise. Passion Bloom washing liquid is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf is the UK’s No.1 fragrance detergent brand* and brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, Surf is your wing-woman, keeping your clothes fresh whatever happens, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Our laundry washing liquid bottle contains recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable with the sleeve removed. To use this laundry detergent effectively, pour into the dosing ball and then place in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For best results, use 27 ml for standard loads (4-5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Don’t wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk and wool. When handwashing, dilute 17 ml detergent in 5 L water. For heavy soiling, wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temps, use a non-delicate cycle for best results. *Kantar WPO, 52 w/e 08.02.02.2022

Surf Passion Bloom Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent 24 Washes will whisk you away to an exotic paradise with burst after burst of exotic fruity fragrance This concentrated washing liquid from the UK's No. 1 fragrance powder detergent brand* will bring long-lasting freshness and fragrance to your clothes Surf Passion Bloom delivers outstanding washing results on both colours and whites, leaving your laundry brilliantly clean Your laundry will stay fresher for longer, with an uplifting, sweet fragrance of exotic fruits Surf is not just here to wash clothes, we're also your wing woman, bringing amazing fragrances to your fabrics and giving you confidence through long-lasting freshness This liquid detergent is good for 24 washes and comes in a bottle that is 100% recyclable with sleeve removed

Pack size: 648ML

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Soap, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

648 ℮