Fentimans Cherry & Blood Orange Drink 4X250ml

Values per 100ml
- Energy
- 73kJ
-
- 17kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
- 4.2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100ml
Product Description
- Still drink made with spring water and added calcium, zinc and vitamin B6.
- Supports Digestion & Metabolism*
- * Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- * Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- * Zinc contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism.
- Made with spring water
- No Added Sugar
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- With Added Calcium, Zinc & Vitamin B6
- Botanically Brewed Exquisitely Crafted
- Gluten free
- No artificial sweeteners or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1000ML
- Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
- Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Zinc contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Pear Juice from Concentrate (24%), Cherry Juice from Concentrate (4%), Blood Orange from Concentrate (2%), Calcium Gluconate, Natural Flavourings, Fermented Ginger Root Extract, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Malic Acid, Green Tea Extract, Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Hibiscus), Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin B6, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides
Storage
Best before: see neck of bottle
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled for:
- Fentimans Ltd.,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
Importer address
- Bulmers Ltd,
- Clonmel,
- Annerville Clonmel,
- Co. Tipperary,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Fentimans Ltd.,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
- UK.
- www.fentimans.com
- Bulmers Ltd,
- Clonmel,
- Annerville Clonmel,
- Co. Tipperary,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|250ml
|%RI**
|Energy:
|73kJ / 17kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|3.8g
|of which Sugars:
|3.8g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
|Calcium:
|120mg
|15%
|Vitamin B6:
|0.225mg
|16%
|Zinc:
|1.5mg
|15%
|**RI = reference intake of an average adult
|-
|-
|-
