Distillers Select Classic & Spiced Rum Selection Pack 4 X 5Cl

Product Description
- Distillers Sel Clsc & Spcd Rum Seln Pk 4 x 5cl
- Classic & Spiced Rum Selection
- The Kraken Black Spiced Rum
- Created by blending the finest Caribbean rums and a proprietary recipe of secret spices, notably cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, vanilla and citrus peel. The Kraken is housed in a replica of a Victorian flagon.
- Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Rum
- Spiced rum created at the Rum & Crab Shack in St Ives, Cornwall. Inspired by local flavours such as saffron cake and the shacks own Pedro Ximénez ice cream.
- Duppy Share Spiced Caribbean Rum
- A blend of 2 year aged rums from Jamaica and Barbados spiced with vibrant Pineapple, Kola Nut and Caribbean Island Spices. This award-winning aromatic blend is perfectly paired with simple mixers; coke, ginger ale and soda.
- Ron Abuelo Añejo Rum
- A fine award winning rum from Panama. Made from locally grown cane molasses. Aged in ex-bourbon casks. Enjoyed on the rocks or mixed.
- For the Rumologist
- Pack size: 20CL
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
