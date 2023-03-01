We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Water Splash Apple & Raspberry No Added Sugar Water 300Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Water Splash Apple & Raspberry No Added Sugar Water 300Ml
£0.40
£0.13/100ml

Each bottle

Energy
8kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar apple and raspberry flavour still water soft drink with sweetener.
  • APPLE & RASPBERRY Wonderful water with awesome apple and rosy raspberry burst From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Once opened, consume within 1 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach bottle (300ml)
Energy3kJ / <1kcal8kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.05g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Lunchbox Juice Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here