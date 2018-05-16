We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

English Cheesecake Company Ltd 6 Vanilla With Lotus Cheesecake Bite 225G

Each 35g portion contains*

Energy
660kJ
157kcal
7.8%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

medium

14.4%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

medium

19.5%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

medium

9.2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

3.8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • E/C/CMPNY/LTD 6 Vani with Lotus C/cake Bite 225g
  • Check out the full range on our website...
  • englishcheesecake.com
  • For a whole lot more delivered to your door
  • Masters of All Things Cheesecake
  • " Perfect size for satisfying my cheesecake cravings! "
  • "Move over ice cream - frozen cheesecake is the future!"
  • Our Short & Sweet Story
  • Two dessert freaks and friends, Philip & Alan, joined forces over their love for all things cheesecake. They set out on a mission to create irresistible quality cheesecakes using a family recipe - and have spent years perfecting it to eat frozen. Now they are ready to share so you can enjoy a new taste sensation!
  • Have you tried our new frozen cheesecake tubs?
  • Enjoy Frozen or Chilled
  • Topped with delicious lotus biscoff spread and crumb on our crunchy biscuit base
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (31%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents; E500ii, E503ii, Salt], Lotus Original Caramelised Biscuit Spread (18%) [Original Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid)], Double Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream, Permeate, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Bacterial Starter Culture], Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Caramelised Biscuit (5%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm (RSPO Certified), Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent; E500, Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon], Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk, Tapioca Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavouring (0.08%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate (E202))

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Eggs, Nuts and Sulphites. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen. Once defrosted, keep chilled and eat within 2 days. Do not refreeze. For Best before date see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cheesecake Now?
  • Remove from freezer. leave at room temperature for 5 mins. Enjoy frozen - just like ice-cream!
  • Cheesecake Later?
  • Remove from freezer. leave at room temperature for 20 mins. Enjoy chilled - just like cheesecake!
  • Or any time in between - have it your way!

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • English Cheesecake Company,
  • Unit 1 North,
  • Oxgate Centre,
  • Oxgate Lane,
  • London,
  • NW2 7JA.

Net Contents

6 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (Approx 35g)
Energy kcal451157
Energy kJ1887660
Fat29.0g10.1g
of which saturates11.3g3.9g
Carbohydrate43.4g15.1g
of which sugars23.8g8.3g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein4.4g1.5g
Salt0.67g0.23g
