Relentless Zero Sugar Raspberry Energy Drink 4X500ml

Great natural taste with a good energy hit
This has a lovely sharp natural raspberry flavour and isn't too sweet. Very refreshing drink.
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Phosphates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Black Carrot Concentrate, Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Inositol, Maltodextrin.
Store on a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See base of can
2000ml
|Typical Values
|100 mL
|500 mL
|% 100 mL
|% 500 mL
|Energy value (kJ)
|10kJ
|49kJ
|1%
|Energy value (kcal)
|2kcal
|11kcal
|1%
|Fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Saturated fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Carbohydrates
|0.7g
|3.4g
|1%
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Proteins
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.65g
|11%
|Vitamin B3
|4.5mg
|23mg
|28%
|141%
|Vitamin B6
|0.4mg
|2mg
|28%
|143%
|Vitamin B12
|0.7µg
|3.5µg
|28%
|140%
|Vitamin B5
|1.7mg
|8.5mg
|28%
|142%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consumer responsibly
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
This has a lovely sharp natural raspberry flavour and isn't too sweet. Very refreshing drink.