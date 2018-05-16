We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Relentless Zero Sugar Raspberry Energy Drink 4X500ml

5(1)Write a review
Relentless Zero Sugar Raspberry Energy Drink 4X500ml
£3.90
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Raspberry Flavour Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
  • The journey towards artistry and committing everything for your moment is an accolade in itself. Greatness or glory doesn’t come by accident, it is earned.
  • In forging, in our humble opinion, the ultimate tasting Energy Drink, we set upon a quest not for perfection, but one of passion to produce a drink worthy of the name Relentless.
  • It’s refreshing, smooth finish and uncompromising flavour knows no boundaries.
  • Be unwavering in your personal pursuit of greatness…..
  • Be Relentless!
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Phosphates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Black Carrot Concentrate, Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Inositol, Maltodextrin.

Storage

Store on a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Warnings

  • High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consumer responsibly

Return to

  • Monster Energy UK Limited
  • Unit 51 Metropolitan Park, Bristol Road, Greenford, UB6 8UP, United Kingdom
  • Relentlessenergy.com

Net Contents

2000ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 mL500 mL% 100 mL% 500 mL
Energy value (kJ)10kJ49kJ1%
Energy value (kcal)2kcal11kcal1%
Fats<0g<0g0%
Saturated fats<0g<0g0%
Carbohydrates0.7g3.4g1%
Sugars0g0g0%
Proteins<0g<0g0%
Salt0.13g0.65g11%
Vitamin B34.5mg23mg28%141%
Vitamin B60.4mg2mg28%143%
Vitamin B120.7µg3.5µg28%140%
Vitamin B51.7mg8.5mg28%142%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consumer responsibly

Great natural taste with a good energy hit

5 stars

This has a lovely sharp natural raspberry flavour and isn't too sweet. Very refreshing drink.

