Always Sanitary Towels Secure Night With Wings Size 4X16

Don’t settle for less than a good night’s sleep with up to 10h protection: ALWAYS Ultra Secure Night (Size 4) sanitary towels with wings are designed with 3 protection features so that you don’t need to wake up to check for leaks or change your pad halfway through the night. A 60% larger back* paired with our LeakGuard technology locks liquid and helps to prevent leaks during period nights. The InstantDry system absorbs liquid in seconds and keeps wetness away from your skin. It is also equipped with an OdourLock technology that neutralises odours, so that you can feel fresh and clean . Sleep, ALWAYS Ultra has got you covered with 3x protection. Dermatologically approved by the Skin Health Alliance. For extra overnight coverage, try Always Ultra Secure Night Extra (Size 5), Always’ best Sanitary Towels for night-time protection. Find your perfect fit with Always My Fit, a tailored sizing system that helps you find ALWAYS’ best period protection based on both your flow and knicker size.