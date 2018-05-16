Yeo Valley Organic Strawberry Yogurt 4x110g

Product Description
- 4 Strawberry Yogurts
- Working with Nature at Every Step
- From small steps at home to big steps in our business, we're committed to putting nature first at every turn.
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK agriculture
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- Organic British Milk
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Strawberry Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.For 'best before' date, see lid.
Warnings
- PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
Net Contents
4 x 110g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|399kJ/95kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|of which sugars
|9.9g
|Protein
|4.5g
|Salt*
|0.15g
|Calcium
|150mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†18% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
Safety information
PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.
