Buttermilk Plant Powered Choccy Orange Segments 100G
Product Description
- Orange Choccy Bite Sized Segments
- Buttermilk Plant Powered Vegan Dairy Free bite sized Orange Chocolate segments. Filled with zingy orange flavour, packed inside generously thick dairy free milk choccy.
- Made for life's little indulgences.
- We believe everyone should enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant-based and made from natural ingredients. No nasties. No waste. No excuses not to share!
- ©2022 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
- Plant - powered
- Great for Vegans
- Dairy Free
- Treat yourself better
- Free from milk and gluten
- Natural Ingredients
- Palm Oil Free
- Zero Waste
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Orange Oil (0.02%), Dairy Free Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts as an ingredient. For allergens please refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within 2 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- Cornwall,
- England,
Return to
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- Cornwall,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
- WWW.BUTTERMILK.CO.UK
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kj)
|2297
|(kcal)
|553
|Fat (g)
|37.1
|of which saturates (g)
|22.3
|Carbohydrates (g)
|50.2
|of which sugars (g)
|35.1
|Protein (g)
|3.3
|Salt (g)
|0.01
