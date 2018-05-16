We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Buttermilk Plant Powered Choccy Orange Segments 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Buttermilk Plant Powered Choccy Orange Segments 100G
£2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Orange Choccy Bite Sized Segments
  • Buttermilk Plant Powered Vegan Dairy Free bite sized Orange Chocolate segments. Filled with zingy orange flavour, packed inside generously thick dairy free milk choccy.
  • Made for life's little indulgences.
  • We believe everyone should enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant-based and made from natural ingredients. No nasties. No waste. No excuses not to share!
  • ©2022 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
  • Plant - powered
  • Great for Vegans
  • Dairy Free
  • Treat yourself better
  • Free from milk and gluten
  • Natural Ingredients
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Zero Waste
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Orange Oil (0.02%), Dairy Free Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts as an ingredient. For allergens please refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • England,

Return to

  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • England,
  • PL31 2QB.
  • WWW.BUTTERMILK.CO.UK

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kj)2297
(kcal)553
Fat (g)37.1
of which saturates (g)22.3
Carbohydrates (g)50.2
of which sugars (g)35.1
Protein (g)3.3
Salt (g)0.01
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

