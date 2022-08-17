We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Flora Vegan Lighter Spread 450G

3.3(7)Write a review
Flora Vegan Lighter Spread 450G
£2.50
£5.56/kg

Product Description

  • Flora Vegan Lighter Spread 450G
  • Naturally contains Omega 3, which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. A daily intake of 2g alpha-linolenic acid is needed. 2 x 10g servings of Flora a day contribute a significant amount to this. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • The great taste of Flora with only 25 kcal per serving. Try new Flora Lighter, a delicious option for the calorie-conscious. Flora Lighter is the perfect spread to melt onto jacket potatoes, smother onto toasted bread and make healthy snacks.
  • Flora is a registered trademark.
  • Only 25kcal per 10g serving
  • 28% Vegetable Fat Spread
  • Perfect for spreading and topping
  • Dairy Free, 100% plant based, Vegan certified
  • Contains Omega 3, Vitamin A
  • Contains less saturated fat than butter
  • Gluten Free
  • Free from preservatives, artificial colours, and flavours
  • No Artificial Ingredients
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Contains Omega 3, Vitamins A & D

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Oils (Rapeseed, Palm¹, Sunflower 1%, Linseed), Salt 1.3%, Plant Based Emulsifier (Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavourings, Vinegar, Vitamin A, ¹Flora buys 100% sustainable Palm Oil

Storage

Best Before Date: see lid.Keep chilled. Not suitable for freezing.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle

Name and address

  • Flora UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

  • Flora UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,
  • John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1036kJ/251kcal
Fat28g
of which saturates5.7g
of which monounsaturates16g
of which polyunsaturates6.4g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein0g
Salt1.3g
Vitamin A(16% DRI*) 125µg
Omega 3 (alpha-linoleic acid)1.7g
*Daily Reference Intake-
7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

I’ve always used Flora Lighter but the addition of

3 stars

I’ve always used Flora Lighter but the addition of vegan gives me a feeling of self worth like I’m saving the planet but the price also seems to have rocketed. Still such is the burden of saving the planet.

too right it IS light; it only has 450 g

3 stars

too right it IS light; it only has 450 g, instead of 500 as it used to have; perhaps you thought the price rise would go unnoticed! it would be cheaper to fill the carton instead of it being 3/4 full, and use fewer cartons!!

Not to my taste - gave it to my son for his family

2 stars

Not to my taste - gave it to my son for his family as they like it.

Pleasant to taste.

5 stars

Did not realise at the time it was Vegan Lighter - intended to buy Flora Lighter - however it tasted just as Flora Lighter - spreads easily and pleasant to taste.

Downgrade

1 stars

I've used Flora light for decades now but this replacement is useless - doesn't even stay on the knife. Changed to somethng else now.

Good value

5 stars

I use it instead of butter to help reduce my blood cholesterol level. it spreads easily and the taste is fine.

Just the job.

4 stars

Only spread thinly on toast but wets bread nicely before cheese or other topping.

