Flora Vegan Lighter Spread 450G

I’ve always used Flora Lighter but the addition of vegan gives me a feeling of self worth like I’m saving the planet but the price also seems to have rocketed. Still such is the burden of saving the planet.
too right it IS light; it only has 450 g, instead of 500 as it used to have; perhaps you thought the price rise would go unnoticed! it would be cheaper to fill the carton instead of it being 3/4 full, and use fewer cartons!!
Not to my taste - gave it to my son for his family as they like it.
Did not realise at the time it was Vegan Lighter - intended to buy Flora Lighter - however it tasted just as Flora Lighter - spreads easily and pleasant to taste.
I've used Flora light for decades now but this replacement is useless - doesn't even stay on the knife. Changed to somethng else now.
I use it instead of butter to help reduce my blood cholesterol level. it spreads easily and the taste is fine.
Only spread thinly on toast but wets bread nicely before cheese or other topping.