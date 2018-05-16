We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit Cider 10X330ml

Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit Cider 10X330ml
£9.50
£2.88/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider with Blackberry and Blackcurrant Juices and Flavours. Contains Sugars and Sweetener.
  • STRONGBOW ULTRA DARK FRUIT CIDER is a refreshingly light cider and a new twist on the classic Dark Fruit with 95 calories, 4% ABV and natural berry flavours, all served up in a sleek new 330ml slimline can.
  • STRONGBOW ULTRA DARK FRUIT is an exciting new kind of lower calorie cider that doesn't compromise on great taste.
  • A refreshing twist on the classic Dark Fruit with 30% fewer calories.
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Nothing beats the excitement of trying something new.
  
  • So go on, try something new. Because new tastes good.
  • For Sale as One Complete Unit.
  • 95 Kcal Per Can
  • Refreshingly Light Cider
  • Natural Berry Flavourings
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 3300ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener: Sucralose, Sodium Chloride, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Can Base.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • HBBV,
  • Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21,

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • For more information visit: strongbow.com
  • ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy119 kJ/28 kcal
