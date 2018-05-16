Strongbow Ultra Dark Fruit Cider 10X330ml

Product Description
- Cider with Blackberry and Blackcurrant Juices and Flavours. Contains Sugars and Sweetener.
- STRONGBOW ULTRA DARK FRUIT CIDER is a refreshingly light cider and a new twist on the classic Dark Fruit with 95 calories, 4% ABV and natural berry flavours, all served up in a sleek new 330ml slimline can.
- STRONGBOW ULTRA DARK FRUIT is an exciting new kind of lower calorie cider that doesn't compromise on great taste.
- A refreshing twist on the classic Dark Fruit with 30% fewer calories.
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Nothing beats the excitement of trying something new.
- So go on, try something new. Because new tastes good.
- For Sale as One Complete Unit.
- 95 Kcal Per Can
- Refreshingly Light Cider
- Natural Berry Flavourings
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 3300ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener: Sucralose, Sodium Chloride, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Can Base.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- HBBV,
- Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21,
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- For more information visit: strongbow.com
- ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|119 kJ/28 kcal
