Rms Easter Bubble Wand Assortment

Rms Easter Bubble Wand Assortment

This product is available for delivery or collection between 24/03/23 and 04/04/23. Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

£1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Rms Easter Bubble Wand Assortment
  • ENJOY HOURS OF FUN WITH YOUR FRIENDS, BLOWING BUBBLES WITH THESE BEAUTIFUL FARMYARD ANIMAL EASTER BUBBLE WANDS.
  • ANIMAL SHAPED HANDLES: BUNNY, COW, CHICK.

Information

Warnings

  • WARNING! NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. SMALL PARTS. CHOKING HAZARD. TAKE APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS, AS STAINING MAY OCCUR TO SOME MATERIALS/SURFACES.
  • WARNING! DO NOT DRINK BUBBLE WATER. ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES.
  • PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Recycling info

Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • RMS INTERNATIONAL, GRAFIX HOUSE, 6 BOUNDARY RD, SWINTON. MANCHESTER, M27 4EQ

Distributor address

  • RMS INTERNATIONAL, GRAFIX HOUSE, 6 BOUNDARY RD, SWINTON. MANCHESTER, M27 4EQ

Return to

  • RMS INTERNATIONAL, GRAFIX HOUSE, 6 BOUNDARY RD, SWINTON. MANCHESTER, M27 4EQ

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

WARNING! NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. SMALL PARTS. CHOKING HAZARD. TAKE APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS, AS STAINING MAY OCCUR TO SOME MATERIALS/SURFACES. WARNING! DO NOT DRINK BUBBLE WATER. ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

