Takul Halal Meat Feast Stonebake Pizza 340G

Topped with a rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, strips of spicy chicken, kebab pieces, sliced pepperoni & diced onions Takul Meat Feast Pizza Our stonebaked pizzas are made from dough which is slow proved for 24 hours, hand stretched & generously topped with a rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, strips of spicy chicken, kebab pieces, sliced pepperoni & diced onions.

Takul is about making life easier & tastier, with the peace of mind that everything we create is 100% Halal. From our Halal Kitchen to yours

Halal

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Pizza Base (58%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Durum Semolina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Flour Enhancer (Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cystein), Yeast, Dried Barley Malt Extract), Tomato Sauce (13%) (Tomato Pulp, Salt, Oregano), Mozzarella Cheese (9%), Arrabiata Chicken (6%) (Shredded Chicken Breast (5%) (Chicken Breast, Dextrose, Salt), Arrabiata Sauce (1%) (Water, Concentrated Tomatoes, Peeled Tomatoes, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Garlic, Salt, Thickener: Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Basil, Ground Chilli)), Kebab Meat (5%) (Turkey Meat (68%), Beef (27%), Vegetable Fibres, Spices, Herbs, Salt, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Starch), Pepperoni (4%) (Beef (43%), Turkey (28%), Water, Salt, Spices, Aromatic Plants and Spice Extract, Natural Aroma, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Diced Onions (3%), Cheddar Cheese (2%)

Allergy Information

May also contain Soy, Nuts and Fish. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten and Milk, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the EU using chicken, beef and turkey from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

340g