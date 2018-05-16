New
Tesco Sour Cream & Chive Flavour Nut & Pulse Mix 200G
1/8 of a pack
- Energy
- 499kJ
-
- 120kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1995kJ / 478kcal
Product Description
- A mix of roasted almonds, black eyed beans, cashew nuts, edamame soya beans and peas with a sour cream and chive flavour seasoning.
- PULSE BITES
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Almond, Black Eyed Beans, Cashew Nut, Edamame Soya Beans, Peas, Chicory Fibre, Milk Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Garlic Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Parsley.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|1995kJ / 478kcal
|499kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|25.8g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|7.6g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|10.6g
|2.7g
|Protein
|26.0g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.79g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
