Flora Vegan All Natural Spread 450G

Love it very good spread recommend it
It's a good taste and love how it speaks onto bread.
Tasty alternative to butter
Tastes lovely but realised it contains palm oil so will not purchase again.
I am vegetarian so i thought that I'd give it a try. It's creamy. Similar to, maybe better than Original Flora. Very tasty!
One of the best non " butters"
Quality good , many uses from making a cake to a sandwich, Please can you tell me why this product is not sold in your Penarth store as I am sure it would be very popular there.
My husband's all time favourite spread and he's not vegan! I prefer the 450 g as it's more convenient . I use flora for baking so it serves both purposes .
Reliable safe product
Always been a really good lactose free spread for me. Have used Flora for over 25 years as a spread & for baking