Flora Vegan All Natural Spread 450G

£2.50
£5.56/kg

Product Description

  • Please visit www.flora.com.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Victorious vegan Victoria Sponges, Sunday best Roasties & top-class Lunchboxes
  • Looking for a tasty and trusted family winner? Melted on oven-fresh bread or toasts, soaked into warm hot cross buns or generously spooned on top of fluffy new potatoes, Flora 100% Natural Ingredients has been loved by generations, for generations. Naturally rich in Omega 3.
  • Naturally contains Omega 3 & 6. Essential fats are needed for normal growth and development of children. A daily intake of 2g alpha-linolenic acid and 10g linoleic acid is needed. 2 x 10g servings of Flora a day contribute a significant amount to this.
  • Flora is a registered trademark.
  • 70% Vegetable Fat Spread
  • Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking and topping
  • 100% Natural Ingredients
  • Original Dairy Free, 100% plant based, Vegan certified
  • Rich in Omega 3
  • Contains Omega 6, Vitamin A
  • Contains less saturated fat than butter
  • Gluten Free
  • Free from preservatives, artificial colours, and flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450G
Information

Ingredients

Plant Oils (Rapeseed, Palm¹, Sunflower 1%, Linseed), Water, Salt 1.35%, Plant Based Emulsifier (Lecithin), Fava Bean Protein, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A, ¹Flora buys 100% sustainable Palm Oil

Storage

Keep chilled. Suitable for freezing, defrost in refrigerator.Best Before Date: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook, Bake & Spread

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle

Name and address

  • Flora UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

  • Flora UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,
  • John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2593kJ/630kcal
Fat70g
of which saturates16g
of which monounsaturates39g
of which polyunsaturates15g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein0.1g
Salt1.4g
Vitamin A(15% DRI*) 120µg
Omega 6 (linoleic acid)10g
Omega 3 (alpha-linoleic acid)3.8g
*Daily Reference Intake-
Love it very good spread recommend it

5 stars

Love it very good spread recommend it

It's a good taste and love how it speaks onto br

5 stars

It's a good taste and love how it speaks onto bread.

Tasty alternative to butter

3 stars

Tastes lovely but realised it contains palm oil so will not purchase again.

I am vegetarian so i thought that I'd give it a tr

5 stars

I am vegetarian so i thought that I'd give it a try. It's creamy. Similar to, maybe better than Original Flora. Very tasty!

One of the best non " butters"

5 stars

One of the best non " butters"

Quality good , many uses from making a cake to a s

4 stars

Quality good , many uses from making a cake to a sandwich, Please can you tell me why this product is not sold in your Penarth store as I am sure it would be very popular there.

My husband's all time favourite spread and he's no

5 stars

My husband's all time favourite spread and he's not vegan! I prefer the 450 g as it's more convenient . I use flora for baking so it serves both purposes .

Reliable safe product

5 stars

Always been a really good lactose free spread for me. Have used Flora for over 25 years as a spread & for baking

