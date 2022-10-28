Linda Mccartney Family Pack 10 Vegetarian Sausages 450G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 vegetarian sausages. For best results always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.

Grill for best results.



Grill

Instructions: Preheat grill and wire rack to a moderate heat. Place vegetarian sausages on the wire rack and grill for 14 minutes, turning occasionally.



Hob

Instructions: Preheat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan over a low to medium heat. Add vegetarian sausages and cook for 15 minutes, turning regularly.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas Mark 4. Place vegetarian sausages onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16 minutes, turning occasionally.

