Linda Mccartney Family Pack 10 Vegetarian Sausages 450G
Product Description
- Seasoned Vegetarian Sausages Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein.
- Meat Free Pioneer Since 1991
- In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new vegetarian food company.
- Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started.
- Plant-based food for planet earth, from our heart to your home.
- Changing the world one meal at a time.
- 10*
- *product is packed by weight, so number of sausages is approximate.
- Meat Free Pioneer Since 1991
- Proudly Supporting Meat Monday Free
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (68%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Seasoning (Sulphites) (Dextrose, Flavourings, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour: Red Iron Oxide), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Tomato Purée, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Capitals.
Storage
Keep frozen -18ºC or below. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 vegetarian sausages. For best results always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Grill for best results.
Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill and wire rack to a moderate heat. Place vegetarian sausages on the wire rack and grill for 14 minutes, turning occasionally.
Hob
Instructions: Preheat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan over a low to medium heat. Add vegetarian sausages and cook for 15 minutes, turning regularly.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas Mark 4. Place vegetarian sausages onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16 minutes, turning occasionally.
Number of uses
Pack Contains Approx. 5 Servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
- Hain Celestial,
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(grilled as per instructions) per 100g
|(grilled as per instructions) per 2 vegetarian sausages
|Energy kJ
|637
|534
|Energy kcal
|153
|128
|Fat
|6.2g
|5.2g
|(of which saturates)
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|2.0g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|5.5g
|Protein
|18.6g
|15.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Pack Contains Approx. 5 Servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.