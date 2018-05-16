New
Tesco 12 Party Cupcakes
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1864kJ / 445kcal
Product Description
- 4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with lemon curd, topped with lemon flavoured frosting and decorated with meringue pieces. 4 Chocolate flavoured sponge cakes filled with chocolate sauce, topped with chocolate fudge flavour frosting and decorated with a chocolate decoration. 4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with raspberry jam, topped with raspberry flavoured frosting and decorated with freeze-dried raspberry pieces.
- With hidden centres Light & Fluffy sponge filled with chocolate, raspberry or lemon
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One lemon cupcake
|Energy
|1864kJ / 445kcal
|988kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|32.4g
|Sugars
|47.6g
|25.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Oil, Colour (Lutein), Emulsifier (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Butter (Milk), Dried Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Shea Fat, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Thickener (Agar), Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg White.,
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Maize Starch.,
INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Frosting (36%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Freeze-Dried Raspberry, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One lemon cupcake
|Per 100g
|One chocolate cupcake
|Energy
|1864kJ / 445kcal
|988kJ / 236kcal
|1848kJ / 441kcal
|979kJ / 234kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|11.1g
|21.8g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|3.0g
|6.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|32.4g
|56.3g
|29.8g
|Sugars
|47.6g
|25.2g
|42.7g
|22.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|1.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.4g
|4.1g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.07g
|0.13g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
