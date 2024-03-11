Fever Tree Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water 8X150ml

Flavoured carbonated soft drink. Malaria no more United Kingdom We proudly support malaria no more as part of a global effort to put an end to malaria. Find the perfect tonic water for your favourite gin at fever-tree.com/pairing-wheel

By blending sweet British rhubarb and juicy Scottish raspberries with the gentle bitterness of our signature quinine and spring water, we've created a uniquely refreshing & fruity tonic water. Enjoy this refreshing twist on a classic G&T or vodka and tonic, or as a sophisticated soft drink.

We believe gin is only as good as the tonic water it's paired with. That's why, at Fever-Tree, everything we do starts and ends with taste. In our quest for the perfect tonic water, we spent days in the British Library researching quinine sources before travelling to some of the most remote parts of the world, venturing as far as the Democratic Republic of the Congo to find quinine of the highest quality. Charles & Tim Fever-Tree Co-Founders Find your new favourite drink with fever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonic Berry gin & tonic Gin 50ml Fever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonic 150ml Berry vodka tonic Vodka 50ml Fever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonic 150ml Wild berry fizz Prosecco 100ml Fever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonic 150ml

Refreshingly light Fruity & Delicate With Natural Flavours Including British Rhubarb & Raspberry 17kcal per 100ml If 3/4 of Your Drink is the Mixer, Mix with The Best Contains Natural Flavours and No Artificial Sweeteners Expertly Sourced Ingredients from Around the World

Pack size: 1200ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Rhubarb Flavouring, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Colour (Anthocyanins)

Net Contents

8 x 150ml ℮ Cans

Preparation and Usage

Perfect mixed drinks in 3 simple steps: 1 1/4 spirit. 2 3/4 Fever-tree mixer. 3 Garnish & stir.

Additives