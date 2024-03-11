We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Fever Tree Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water 8X150ml
image 1 of Fever Tree Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water 8X150mlimage 2 of Fever Tree Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water 8X150ml

Fever Tree Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water 8X150ml

5(1)
Write a review

£5.25

£0.44/100ml

Flavoured carbonated soft drink.Malaria no more United KingdomWe proudly support malaria no more as part of a global effort to put an end to malaria.Find the perfect tonic water for your favourite gin at fever-tree.com/pairing-wheel
By blending sweet British rhubarb and juicy Scottish raspberries with the gentle bitterness of our signature quinine and spring water, we've created a uniquely refreshing & fruity tonic water. Enjoy this refreshing twist on a classic G&T or vodka and tonic, or as a sophisticated soft drink.
We believe gin is only as good as the tonic water it's paired with. That's why, at Fever-Tree, everything we do starts and ends with taste. In our quest for the perfect tonic water, we spent days in the British Library researching quinine sources before travelling to some of the most remote parts of the world, venturing as far as the Democratic Republic of the Congo to find quinine of the highest quality.Charles & TimFever-Tree Co-FoundersFind your new favourite drink with fever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonicBerry gin & tonicGin 50mlFever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonic 150mlBerry vodka tonicVodka 50mlFever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonic 150mlWild berry fizzProsecco 100mlFever-tree's refreshingly light rhubarb & raspberry tonic 150ml
Refreshingly lightFruity & DelicateWith Natural Flavours Including British Rhubarb & Raspberry17kcal per 100mlIf 3/4 of Your Drink is the Mixer, Mix with The BestContains Natural Flavours and No Artificial SweetenersExpertly Sourced Ingredients from Around the World
Pack size: 1200ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Rhubarb Flavouring, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Colour (Anthocyanins)

Net Contents

8 x 150ml ℮ Cans

Preparation and Usage

Perfect mixed drinks in 3 simple steps:1 1/4 spirit.2 3/4 Fever-tree mixer.3 Garnish & stir.

Additives

Free From Artificial Sweeteners

View all Tonic & Mixers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here