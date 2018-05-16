We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maynards Bassetts Sports Mix Juicies 130G

Maynards Bassetts Sports Mix Juicies 130G
£1.00
£0.77/100g

Each 5 sweets (22.5 g) serving contains

Energy
271kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1204 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • 30% less sugar^
  • ^ compared to Maynards Bassetts jellies including our standard Sports Mix
  • Made with Fruit Juice
  • Natural Colours & Flavours
  • Set the Juice Loose
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Gelatine, Sugar, Concentrated Fruit Juices ¹ (1 %) (Apple, Lime, Orange, Lemon, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), ¹ Equivalent to 6.9 % Fruit Juice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5 - 6 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 5 sweets (22.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1204 kJ271 kJ8400 kJ /
-286 kcal64 kcal2000 kcal
Fat0.3 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates0.2 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate59 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars35 g8.0 g90 g
Fibre18 g4.0 g-
Protein4.9 g1.1 g50 g
Salt0.06 g0.01 g6 g
5 - 6 portions per bag---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
