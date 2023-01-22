We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose 75Cl

Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose 75Cl
£6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A refreshing sparkling and finely balanced non-alcoholic drink.
  • ©Darenote Ltd
  • Alcohol Free
  • Per 100ml 22 kcal
  • Vegan & Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Non-Alcoholic Fermented Grape Juice Concentrate (10%), Green Tea Infusion (0.5%), Acids (Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid), Colouring Concentrate from Carrot, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Natural Flavourings

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep cool, do not shake or freeze.

Produce of

Bottled in Germany

Warnings

  • Pressurized container.
  • Point bottle away from body when opening and hold cork firmly.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Benchmark Drinks Limited.,
  • SW18 1DD,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Limited.,
  • SW18 1DD,
  • UK.
  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy92 kj / 22 kcal
Carbohydrate5.0g
Of which sugars4.9g
Contains negligible amounts of: fat, saturates, protein, salt-

Safety information

Pressurized container. Point bottle away from body when opening and hold cork firmly.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Refreshing

3 stars

Thought I’d try this as love the Kylie rosé Prosecco. It is light, fruity & refreshing. Fizzy grape juice! Pleasant taste but not like drinking wine.

Perfect bubbly drink for a night off the fizz

4 stars

Note...this is not trying to taste like wine which I appreciate as it's the first non-acoholic wine I've been able to drink nearly a bottle of without it feeling too sweet or making me gag. Lovely strawberry, subtle flavours and it bubbles away and makes you feel involved when drinking from a flute whilst celebrating with a group of drinking friends.

Wishy washy, too sweet, lacking in any oomph. Not

3 stars

Wishy washy, too sweet, lacking in any oomph. Not unpleasant though, a bit like drinking rose lemonade.

