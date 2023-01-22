Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose 75Cl

Refreshing
Thought I’d try this as love the Kylie rosé Prosecco. It is light, fruity & refreshing. Fizzy grape juice! Pleasant taste but not like drinking wine.
Perfect bubbly drink for a night off the fizz
Note...this is not trying to taste like wine which I appreciate as it's the first non-acoholic wine I've been able to drink nearly a bottle of without it feeling too sweet or making me gag. Lovely strawberry, subtle flavours and it bubbles away and makes you feel involved when drinking from a flute whilst celebrating with a group of drinking friends.
Wishy washy, too sweet, lacking in any oomph. Not unpleasant though, a bit like drinking rose lemonade.