Vieux Papes Red Wine 750Ml

image 1 of Vieux Papes Red Wine 750Ml

£4.95
£4.95/75cl

Product Description

  • Rouge Vin De France
  • With its brilliant ruby red colour, this delicious red wine reveals intense notes of fresh cherry and blackberry. Wonderfully smooth and pairs well with a range of pasta dishes and red meats. Serve between 16° - 18°C
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel Freres

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Phillipe Giraudon

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • French wine from red grape varieties, traditionally fermented in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Created more than 80 years ago, Vieux Papes has continuously evolved to provide consumers with quality wines.

Regional Information

  • Most Vin de France wines are produced in the South of France.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Vieux Papes.
  • At:
  • F-69800 Saint Priest,
  • France.

Return to

  • F-69800 Saint Priest,
  • France.

Net Contents

75cl

Excellent Wine

5 stars

Good quality wine at low cost price.

Amazing value for money

5 stars

So good to see Vieux Papes back on Tesco shelves. I discovered this excellent wine years ago and stock up whenever it appears. So smooth and drinkable, the only surprise is the ridiculously low price.

Nice bottle shame about the contents.

1 stars

A previous reviewer said they, 'just liked the bottle'. Well, the bottle looks very presentable and inviting, full marks to marketing but that is where any positives end. This is a nasty, sweet wine that is very reminiscent of 'British wine'. Not the good examples of English wine available but that made from imported grape concentrate (see, but don't drink, 'The Straw Hat'). Avoid like the plague, if you enjoy wine.

nice bottle

5 stars

i just liked the bottle

Not as good as Cuvee Prestidge but it will do unti

3 stars

Not as good as Cuvee Prestidge but it will do until I find another one which is better

Great value and reliable.

5 stars

I've been drinking Vieux Papes for 10 years or more. Initially I brought it home from holidays in France and only recently found it in Tesco. Excellent for large garden parties or just quaffing at home.

A quaffable red