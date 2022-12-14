Vieux Papes Red Wine 750Ml

Excellent Wine
Good quality wine at low cost price.
Amazing value for money
So good to see Vieux Papes back on Tesco shelves. I discovered this excellent wine years ago and stock up whenever it appears. So smooth and drinkable, the only surprise is the ridiculously low price.
Nice bottle shame about the contents.
A previous reviewer said they, 'just liked the bottle'. Well, the bottle looks very presentable and inviting, full marks to marketing but that is where any positives end. This is a nasty, sweet wine that is very reminiscent of 'British wine'. Not the good examples of English wine available but that made from imported grape concentrate (see, but don't drink, 'The Straw Hat'). Avoid like the plague, if you enjoy wine.
nice bottle
i just liked the bottle
Not as good as Cuvee Prestidge but it will do until I find another one which is better
Great value and reliable.
I've been drinking Vieux Papes for 10 years or more. Initially I brought it home from holidays in France and only recently found it in Tesco. Excellent for large garden parties or just quaffing at home.