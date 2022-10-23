We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ground Almonds 250G

4.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Ground Almonds 250G

Low Everyday Price

£2.75
£11.00/kg

Low Everyday Price

Per 25g

Energy
654kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2617kJ / 633kcal

Product Description

  • Ground almonds.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Finely milled for blending into your bakes and sauces
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2617kJ / 633kcal654kJ / 158kcal
Fat55.8g14.0g
Saturates4.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g1.7g
Sugars4.2g1.1g
Fibre9.5g2.4g
Protein21.1g5.3g
Salt0.04g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Cooking Nuts & Seeds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely amazing

5 stars

Amazing product for baking and adding to Indian food and sweet items. Wilf definitely be keeping this item in stock in my cupboard

Fine

4 stars

All OK as expected Cake making/ in crmble mix

Good quality, good price!

5 stars

Good quality, good price!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here