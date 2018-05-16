New
Whitworths Fusions Watermelon Papaya 80G
Product Description
- Watermelon flavour dried papaya
- Infuse some excitement into every day with perfectly sweet papaya with a mouth watering and delicious watermelon flavour.
- Source of Fibre
- Dried papaya infused with natural flavouring
- Good by Nature, Good for You
- A tropical tasty paradise awaits
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Papaya, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal and consume by date shown.For best before end date see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Break seal in centre & peel back flap
- Lift and peel along flap to open
- Push back flap & tuck in to tasty treats!
- Remove backing tape & fold flap down to reseal
- Stay fresh resealable pack
- Perfect as a delicious midday snack, part of your lunch or a sweet evening treat.
Number of uses
Approx 2 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- UK.
Return to
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- UK.
- Whitworths (NI) Ltd,
- 10-12 Artillery Street,
- BT48 6RG,
- Northern Ireland.
- Got a question or some feedback?
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (As Sold)
|30g serving (As Sold)
|Energy
|1448kJ
|434kJ
|-
|342kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|77.0g
|23.1g
|of which sugars*
|64.9g
|19.5g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.06g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
