Biotiful Kefir Quark Protein with Vanilla 250g

Biotiful Kefir Quark Protein with Vanilla 250g

£1.75

£0.70/100g

High protein kefir quark with vanilla flavourUK's No1 Kefir Brand‡‡By volume sales - visit www.biotifulguthealth.com for verification.
Natural energy**Immunity support ****Biotiful Kefir Protein is a source of Vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.Gut health**Biotiful Kefir Protein is a source of calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.Biotiful kefir protein is crafted by fermenting low-fat British milk, with a unique combination of live quark and kefir cultures.Each highly nutritious and delicious pot is packed with over 25g of natural protein, billions of live cultures and is a source of vitamin B12 and calcium.Enjoy it for breakfast or as a power snack a great way to up your clean protein intake whilst taking care of your gut.
25g Natural ProteinLow fatHigh ProteinBillions of Live CulturesBritish MilkSource of CalciumNo sugar or anything artificial added
Pack size: 250G
Biotiful Kefir Protein is a source of Vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigueBiotiful Kefir Protein is a source of calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
Low fatHigh ProteinSource of CalciumNo sugar or anything artificial added

Ingredients

Pasteurised Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir and Quark Cultures, Water, Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pectin)

Allergy Information

For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250g ℮

