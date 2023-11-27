We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eisberg Mulled Alcohol Free Wine 75Cl

£3.00

Vegan

Alcohol free aromatised wine based drink
This warming Mulled punch has intense spice and dried fruit aromas with touches if orange peel. Festive cheer, without the alcohol. Enjoy warm with orange wedges and cinnamon sticks. Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days.
With Alcohol Removed70 Calories Per 125ml ServingSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 75CL

Ingredients

Alcohol-Free Wine (51%), Water, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Acidifier: Citric Acid, Preservatives: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Net Contents

75cl

