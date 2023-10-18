Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Ml

Bold Washing Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225ml

Discover Bold Laundry gel for a Brilliant clean even in a Cold Wash! Bold laundry gel has been designed to give brrrilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor Freshness. The bottle’s design & viscous formula allow you to measure the correct dose of gel with precision; all it takes is a little squeeze. It’s easy to use- just squeeze into the attached dosing cap, and add that directly into the washing machine drum for an irresistible Bold clean. It can even be used for pre-treatment of tough stains. With the Exotic Bloom scent,Make your journey irresistibly joyful! Exalt and uplift all your senses with notes of ginger lily flower, exquisitely layered with tropical berries. Bold washing liquid gel gives your fabrics a hygienic clean with a deep, luxurious freshness – transforming the everyday chore of washing into a rich, indulgent experience. Designed by Lenor Perfume Experts, Bold Exotic Bloom was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Exotic Bloom for irresistible scent experience.

Brrrilliant cleaning even in a cold wash Washing Liquid Gel for Brilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor freshness Outstanding results even at 30°C Bold Washing Liquid Gel tha can be used as pre-treat for tough stains Try the Exotic Bloom Dream Team: Bold Gel + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor In Wash Scent Booster Easy to use with squeezable bottle & viscous formula for precision dosing control Also available as All-in-1 PODs® Brilliant clean + built-in Lenor softner

Pack size: 1225ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Citronellol, Eugenol, Linalool

Net Contents

1225ml ℮

Preparation and Usage