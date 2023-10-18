We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Ml
image 1 of Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Mlimage 2 of Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Mlimage 3 of Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Mlimage 4 of Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Mlimage 5 of Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Ml

Bold Washing Liquid Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.50

£6.12/litre

Bold Washing Gel Exotic Bloom 35 Washes 1225ml
Discover Bold Laundry gel for a Brilliant clean even in a Cold Wash! Bold laundry gel has been designed to give brrrilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor Freshness. The bottle’s design & viscous formula allow you to measure the correct dose of gel with precision; all it takes is a little squeeze. It’s easy to use- just squeeze into the attached dosing cap, and add that directly into the washing machine drum for an irresistible Bold clean. It can even be used for pre-treatment of tough stains. With the Exotic Bloom scent,Make your journey irresistibly joyful! Exalt and uplift all your senses with notes of ginger lily flower, exquisitely layered with tropical berries. Bold washing liquid gel gives your fabrics a hygienic clean with a deep, luxurious freshness – transforming the everyday chore of washing into a rich, indulgent experience. Designed by Lenor Perfume Experts, Bold Exotic Bloom was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Exotic Bloom for irresistible scent experience.
Brrrilliant cleaning even in a cold washWashing Liquid Gel for Brilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor freshnessOutstanding results even at 30°CBold Washing Liquid Gel tha can be used as pre-treat for tough stainsTry the Exotic Bloom Dream Team: Bold Gel + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor In Wash Scent BoosterEasy to use with squeezable bottle & viscous formula for precision dosing controlAlso available as All-in-1 PODs® Brilliant clean + built-in Lenor softner
Pack size: 1225ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Citronellol, Eugenol, Linalool

Net Contents

1225ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

PRE-TREAT FOR TOUGH STAINS

View all Washing Liquid & Gel

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here