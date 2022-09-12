Rustlers Meatless Chick Un Fillet 162G
Product Description
- A plant-based patty, formed from wheat, pea and bean protein with a breadcrumb coating, in a sesame seeded bun with a sachet of vegan mayo.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Plant Based
- Heat to Enjoy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 162G
Information
Ingredients
Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300; Preservative: E282], Breaded Plant-Based Patty (48%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Modified Wheat Starch, Semolina (Wheat), Faba Bean Protein, Wheat Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: E326, E261; Thickener: E461; Potato Starch, Flavouring, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Spices, Yeast, Antioxidant: E392], Vegan Mayo [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Faba Bean Protein, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Lemon Juice, Stabiliser: E415; Preservative: E202], *Wheat Flour with Calcium Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the fridge, don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Pop the bun in the toaster and the patty in the microwave heating on full power. Rebuild your burger, squeeze over the vegan mayo and enjoy!
Pop the bun in the toaster
Heat patty for 1 minute
Stand for 30 seconds
Or simply just...
Heat whole burger for 1 minute 15 seconds
Stand for 30 seconds
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove burger from packaging.
Grill
Instructions: Place patty on a baking tray. Cook on medium heat for 7 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St.Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Kepak,
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know!
- Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- rustlersonline.com
- Unit 3,
Net Contents
162g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (162g)
|Energy
|1240kJ/ 297kcal
|2008kJ/ 481kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|25.4g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.7g
|44.9g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|5.0g
|Protein
|9.9g
|16.0g
|Salt
|1.6g
|2.6g
