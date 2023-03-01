Tesco Water Spalsh Blackcurrant Still Water No Added Sugar 300Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ / <1kcal
Product Description
- No added sugar blackcurrant flavour still water soft drink with sweetener.
- BLACKCURRANT Wonderful water with a bold blackcurrant burst From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Net Contents
300ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each bottle (300ml)
|Energy
|2kJ / <1kcal
|7kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
