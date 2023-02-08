Dash Raspberry Infused Sparkling Water 4X330ml

One of my favorite flavored sparkling waters. Love
One of my favorite flavored sparkling waters. Lovely and bubbly with a subtle hint of raspberries.
Delicious raspberry sparkling water.
Refreshing with plenty of raspberry flavour a really good fizzy water thirst quencher. I like that it’s not sweet and that you can actually taste the raspberries. Looking forward to trying the other flavours they offer.
Taste of Summer
A really nice raspberry sparkling water that is crisp and went served chilled, really quenches the thirst. It is a delicate drink that you could pop some extra fresh raspberries and crushed ice for the perfect summer drink.
Really nice soft drink that won’t rot my teeth. I love raspberry anyway and this is well flavoured and refreshing.
The drink was surprisingly good. If you want a change from the drinks you normally purchase then this is definitely the option. Tastes like really raspberry
Good fresh flavour
Nice light raspberry flavour. Not too strong and not too sweet. These are sparkling waters rather than soft drinks, so they are a nice light and refreshing drink. Enjoyed this one most.
Refreshing
Great balance of flavours, raspberry can often be too sweet but this is just right. Very refreshing, something I can drink after the gym without feeling guilty.
Fantastic
The raspberry flavour is just right, not overpowering but definitely noticeable and the drink is refreshing. I love that this is no calories and is made using ‘wonky’ fruit so an all round great product.
The sweet smell of raspberries to die for! This drink has an amazing smell and only a really subtle fruit taste which is expected as there are no nasty ingredients or sugar. Perfect for my favorite gin.
Lots of similar products in the market but these are a step above the rest. Very refreshing, packed full of flavour and one that I will be recommending to friends and family.