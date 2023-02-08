We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dash Raspberry Infused Sparkling Water 4X330ml

4.8(18)Write a review
Product Description

  • Sparkling Spring Water with Natural Flavours and Raspberry Extract.
  • Water Bubbles Wonky* Fruit
  • *We infuse our delicious sparkling water with real, wonky fruit. That's the bent, crushed, curved, misshapen, knobbly fruit which others say no to. By accepting the misfits we are helping to reduce food waste.
  • 3 Simple Ingredients:
  • British spring water - Freshly sprung from our splendid isles and pure in every way.
  • Wonky fruit - We judge on taste not looks.
  • Bubbles - A natural lift without the sugar, fake flavours or calories.
  • We are incredibly proud to say that we are a certified B Corporation. We always intend to use our business as a force of good. And it's now official.
  • No Sugar - No Sweetener - No Calories
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No Calories
  • No Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Raspberry Extract, Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid

Produce of

Crafted in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: Best served Ice Cold

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Dash Brands Ltd.,
  • 36 Soho Square,
  • London,
  • W1D 3QY.

Return to

  • Dash Brands Ltd.,
  • 36 Soho Square,
  • London,
  • W1D 3QY.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 6kJ/ 1kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates0.1g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.003g
One of my favorite flavored sparkling waters. Love

5 stars

One of my favorite flavored sparkling waters. Lovely and bubbly with a subtle hint of raspberries.

Delicious raspberry sparkling water.

5 stars

Refreshing with plenty of raspberry flavour a really good fizzy water thirst quencher. I like that it’s not sweet and that you can actually taste the raspberries. Looking forward to trying the other flavours they offer.

Taste of Summer

5 stars

A really nice raspberry sparkling water that is crisp and went served chilled, really quenches the thirst. It is a delicate drink that you could pop some extra fresh raspberries and crushed ice for the perfect summer drink.

Really nice soft drink that won’t rot my teeth. I

5 stars

Really nice soft drink that won’t rot my teeth. I love raspberry anyway and this is well flavoured and refreshing.

The drink was surprisingly good. If you want a cha

4 stars

The drink was surprisingly good. If you want a change from the drinks you normally purchase then this is definitely the option. Tastes like really raspberry

Good fresh flavour

5 stars

Nice light raspberry flavour. Not too strong and not too sweet. These are sparkling waters rather than soft drinks, so they are a nice light and refreshing drink. Enjoyed this one most.

Refreshing

5 stars

Great balance of flavours, raspberry can often be too sweet but this is just right. Very refreshing, something I can drink after the gym without feeling guilty.

Fantastic

5 stars

The raspberry flavour is just right, not overpowering but definitely noticeable and the drink is refreshing. I love that this is no calories and is made using ‘wonky’ fruit so an all round great product.

The sweet smell of raspberries to die for! This dr

5 stars

The sweet smell of raspberries to die for! This drink has an amazing smell and only a really subtle fruit taste which is expected as there are no nasty ingredients or sugar. Perfect for my favorite gin.

Lots of similar products in the market but these a

5 stars

Lots of similar products in the market but these are a step above the rest. Very refreshing, packed full of flavour and one that I will be recommending to friends and family.

