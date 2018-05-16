Oppo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 475Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pieces (12%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Oppo Brothers Cookie Dough is an indulgent vanilla ice cream packed with generous chunks of delicious chocolate chip cookie dough – one for true cookie dough fans. Made with fresh milk and cream, Dutch butter and ingredients from natural sources.
- Oppo Brothers was founded to create feel good indulgence without compromising health or planet. They believe you should be able to eat well whilst minimising damaging the environment around you, or your health. They're on a mission to create the world's best ice cream that is famous for flavour, not calories.
- PEFC - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/18-31-129, www.pefc.org
- 99 Calories Per 100ml
- Famous for flavour, not calories.
- Lower sugar
- Nutriscore B
- Made with ingredients from natural sources & fresh milk and cream
- Award-winning ‘Great Taste' Producer
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Pack size: 475ML
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Cream (Milk), Deionised Apple Juice Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sweeteners: Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Dry Milk Solids, Oligofructose, Butter (Milk), Skimmed-Milk Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Emulsifiers: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin, Maltodextrin, Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavouring, Safflower Extract, Grinded Vanilla Seeds
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Egg, and Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen. Store below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once thawed. For best before see base of tub.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Lid. Card - Check Local Recycling Tub. Card - Check Local Recycling Seal. Mixed Material - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Oppo Brothers,
- Food Exchange,
- New Covent Garden Market,
- London,
- SW8 5EL,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
475ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|705kJ
|412 kJ
|-
|168kcal
|99 kcal
|Fat
|7,7g
|4,5g
|Of which Saturates
|5,0g
|3,0g
|Carbohydrate
|18,0g
|11,0g
|Of which Sugars
|15,0g
|8,5g
|Fibre
|4,0g
|2,1g
|Protein
|5,0g
|2,7g
|Salt
|0,14g
|0,08g
