TENA Lights Sensitive Ultra Pads Normal 16 Pack

TENA LIGHTS SENS ULTRA PADS NORMAL 16 PACK

Specially designed for sensitive skin with 0% fragrances and dyes.

TENA Lights Sensitive Ultra Pads Normal for little leaks come with a skin care design. The soft topsheet is gentle to skin and enriched with a skin caring emulsion known to help limit friction. The Dry Fast Core absorbs liquid instantly for a secure and dry feeling. The product has 0% fragrances and dyes and is dermatologically tested. We care for your skin and the planet. That's why our TENA Lights Sensitive Ultra Pads come in paper packaging made of renewable fibres. At least 50% of our materials in the product and the packaging are plant-based. Kind to skin. Protects like TENA.

TENA cares for you and the planet. That's way this packaging is made from renewable fibres. TENA has always been about protecting people, and it is our responsibility to protect the planet too. Breathable topsheet and backsheet to care for your intimate skin. No fragrances or dyes in contact with your skin. The pads absorb quickly to keep your skin dry. Kind to skin. Protects like TENA. Step by step, we are reducing our carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 in Europe, making a better mark on the planet. The packaging can be considered recyclable according to ISO 18604. Small amount of non-recyclable residues remains. Triple Protection against leaks, odour and moisture. Soft topsheet with skin caring emulsion that is gentle to skin. Carefully tested to be safe and kind to skin. Endorsed by Skin Health Alliance.

Net Contents

16 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

Preparation and Usage