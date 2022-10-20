We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses Firecracker Red Leicester 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses Firecracker Red Leicester 200G
£2.70
£1.35/100g

Product Description

  • Firecracker - Red Leicester Kissed with Chilli, from Our Farmhouse Dairy
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - Hot - 3
  • Kissed with Fiery Chipotle Chilli
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto Norbixin, Chipotle Chilli (1.5%)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Rewrap your cheese in the original packaging. Once opened consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • SAFETY: MADE WITH PASTEURISED MILK.

Recycling info

Film. Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses,
  • Wilson Fields Farm,
  • Inglewhite,
  • Preston,
  • PR3 2LH.

Return to

  • Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses,
  • Wilson Fields Farm,
  • Inglewhite,
  • Preston,
  • PR3 2LH.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1667kJ/402kcal
Fat32.9g
Of which Saturates22.5g
Carbohydrate2.7g
Of which Sugars0.2g
Fibre1.0g
Protein23.3g
Salt2.00g

Safety information

SAFETY: MADE WITH PASTEURISED MILK.

View all Regional Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here