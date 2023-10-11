Chunky Rings Clay Ring Maker

- Life is too short to wear boring jewelry—make yours stand out with the Just My Style Chunky Rings Clay Ring Maker! - Design and create 15 clay rings—choose from 3 cool shapes, including circular, square and squiggle-shape, as well as 6 vibrant clay colors. - The ring-maker tool is easy for even the littlest crafters to use, and the step-by-step instructions walk you through the proves in a breeze, no matter if you're a beginner or an expert. It's okay to be a little (or a lot) obsessed with jewelry—we sure are! Now, not only can you obsess over jewelry, you can make your own too with the Just My Style Chunky Rings Clay Ring Maker! This accessory-making kit has everything you need to design and make 15 trendy rings in 3 fun shapes—and the best part is that they'll be super unique, just like you! Choose from 6 different clay colors—do you want your ring to be solid pink? Or maybe you want to marble two colors together—like green and purple—for a swirly effect. The easy-to-use ring maker is as simple as shape, press, trim! Don't worry, ring-making is a breeze thanks to the fully illustrated instructions—you'll be a master jewelry designer in no time! Once your rings are formed, have an adult help you pop them in the oven and watch the magic happen! You can even add super sweet finishing touches like beads and gemstones to make your rings really POP. Turn your ring into a pretty pink pig, or a silly frog, or even a beautiful sunflower—then flaunt your new rings with confidence! Pair this arts & crafts kit with other Just My Style sets, like tie-dye kits, glitter scrapbooks and paint-your-own figurines, to unlock your full creative potential and find your personal style! Recommended for little jewelry lovers ages 6 and up.

Lower age limit

36 Months