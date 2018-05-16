We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quaterpast Mocha Iced Coffee Concentrate 360Ml

Quaterpast Mocha Iced Coffee Concentrate 360Ml
Product Description

  • Quaterpast Mocha Iced Coffee Conct 360ml
  • Iced coffees, Iced lattes, Mochaccinos
  • Cold Brewed
  • Beverage Concentrate
  • Add Ice & Water
  • Add Ice & Milk
  • Add to Milkshakes
  • Makes 18 cups
  • Non GMO
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Glucose, Cane Sugar, Filtered Water, Coffee Powder (2.5%), Cocoa Powder, Flavour, Citric Acid (E330), Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites and Caffeine.

Storage

For BBD refer to bottle neck or label. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Make yourself a delicious Iced Coffee!
  • Add ice to a glass, fill 10% of the glass with Quarterpast, top the remaining 90% with milk or water, stir and enjoy!

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 18 x 20mL Syrup

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Quarterpast,
  • 79 Rotu Drive,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Distributor address

  • Unit 1,
  • Brooklands Way,
  • Dinnington,
  • Sheffield,
  • S25 2JZ,
  • UK.

  WWW.QUARTERPAST.COM
  • Unit 1,
  • Brooklands Way,
  • Dinnington,
  • Sheffield,
  • S25 2JZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

360ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity 20mLAverage Quantity 100mL
Energy307kJ1540kJ
Fat, Total0.0g0.0g
Saturated0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate18.0g90.0g
Sugars9.0g47.0g
Protein0.0g1.0g
Salt0.0g0.2g
Caffeine27mg136mg
Servings per bottle: 18 x 20mL Syrup--

Safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women

High recommend if u love iced coffee

5 stars

This is really refreshing you only need a little in a glass with milk and ice cubes

