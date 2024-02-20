We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fruit Splash No Added Sugar Summerfruits Juice Drink 250Ml

Tesco Fruit Splash No Added Sugar Summerfruits Juice Drink 250Ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each bottle
Energy
49kJ
12kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ / 5kcal

No added sugar✝ apple, strawberry and raspberry juice drink with sweeteners and added Vitamin C.
SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with awesome apple, silly strawberry and rosy raspberry flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (7%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (2%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate).

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

