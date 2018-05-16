We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Favourites Collection 370G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Favourites Collection 370G
£6.00
£1.63/100g

Product Description

  • Assortment of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, milk chocolate and biscuits covered with Cadbury milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Includes a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, a sharing bag of Buttons, a box of Fingers and a Twirl bar
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
  • Milk chocolates.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers
  • Crisp biscuits covered with Cadbury milk chocolate (48 %).
  • Cadbury Twirl
  • Milk chocolate fingers.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar
  • 4 portions per bar
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
  • 4-5 portions per bag
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers
  • Approx. 5 portions per pack
  • Cadbury Twirl
  • 2 portions per pack
  • e 119 g + e 114 g + e 43 g + e 95 g (370 g)
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • A Delicious Selection of Cadbury Favourites for Someone Special
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

370g ℮

Each 25 g contains

Energy
559kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

-

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2233 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • A Delicious Selection of Cadbury Favourites for Someone Special
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 10 pieces (25 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2233 kJ559 kJ8400 kJ /
-535 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g7.6 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein7.3 g1.8 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g

Each 21 g contains

Energy
454kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

-

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2160 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • A Delicious Selection of Cadbury Favourites for Someone Special
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 21 g (approx 4 biscuits)Reference Intakes
Energy2160 kJ454 kJ8400 kJ /
-517 kcal108 kcal2000 kcal
Fat27 g5.7 g70 g
of which Saturates15 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate60 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars31 g6.4 g90 g
Fibre1.7 g0.4 g-
Protein7.3 g1.5 g50 g
Salt0.43 g0.09 g6 g

Each 23.8 g (6 chunks) contains

Energy
530kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

-

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • A Delicious Selection of Cadbury Favourites for Someone Special
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 chunks (23.8 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2232 kJ530 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal127 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g7.2 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g13 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.4 g-
Protein7.3 g1.7 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g

Each 21.5 g contains

Energy
477kJ
114kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

-

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

-

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • For Someone Special
  • A Delicious Selection of Cadbury Favourites for Someone Special
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer finger (21.5 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2217 kJ477 kJ8400 kJ /
-531 kcal114 kcal2000 kcal
Fat29 g6.3 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g3.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate58 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars58 g12 g90 g
Fibre2.3 g0.5 g-
Protein7.0 g1.5 g50 g
Salt0.25 g0.05 g6 g
View all Chocolates & Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here