Cadbury Favourites Collection 370G

Product Description
- Assortment of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, milk chocolate and biscuits covered with Cadbury milk chocolate.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
- www.cocoalife.org
- Includes a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, a sharing bag of Buttons, a box of Fingers and a Twirl bar
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar
- Milk chocolate.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
- Milk chocolates.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers
- Crisp biscuits covered with Cadbury milk chocolate (48 %).
- Cadbury Twirl
- Milk chocolate fingers.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar
- 4 portions per bar
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
- 4-5 portions per bag
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers
- Approx. 5 portions per pack
- Cadbury Twirl
- 2 portions per pack
- e 119 g + e 114 g + e 43 g + e 95 g (370 g)
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- For Someone Special
- A Delicious Selection of Cadbury Favourites for Someone Special
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
370g ℮
Each 21 g contains
- Energy
- 454kJ
-
- 108kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.7g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2160 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 21 g (approx 4 biscuits)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2160 kJ
|454 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|517 kcal
|108 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|5.7 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|15 g
|3.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|31 g
|6.4 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.43 g
|0.09 g
|6 g
Each 23.8 g (6 chunks) contains
- Energy
- 530kJ
-
- 127kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 chunks (23.8 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2232 kJ
|530 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|534 kcal
|127 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|7.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.4 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
Each 21.5 g contains
- Energy
- 477kJ
-
- 114kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.3g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per finger (21.5 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2217 kJ
|477 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|531 kcal
|114 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|6.3 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|3.6 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|12 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.0 g
|1.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.05 g
|6 g
