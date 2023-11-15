Skyn Elite Ultra Thin & Ultra Soft Condoms 24 Pack

Skyn Elite Ultra Thin & Ult Soft Condoms 24 Pack

Made from Skynfeel® a technologically advanced non-latex material, which feels so soft and comfortable that you'll find it barely noticeable. The next generation of condoms Elite Straight shape (with teat end) Smooth surface Long-lasting ultra-smooth lubricant Fragranced Ultra-thin and ultra-soft for an exceptionally sensitive feeling, Skyn® elite condoms take the experience to the next level. Strength of premium latex Natural color Nominal width This product is made from synthetic polyisoprene, it does not contain natural rubber latex and is a suitable choice for individuals with a known or suspected allergy to natural rubber latex. Please read the instructions for use leaflet printed on the inside of this box. Proper use of condoms can help reduce the risk of pregnancy, HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections, but no form of contraception can provide 100% protection.

Green dot - www.pro-e.org ® and ™ are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd. in various jurisdictions. © 2021 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd. Patents/Patenty: www.lifestyles.com/our-patents

Feel Everything Ultra thin & ultra soft #1 World's Non-Latex Condom Barely Noticeable Material LifeStyles 100% Electronically Tested

Net Contents

24 x Condoms