Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Kit Linen & Lilac 250ml

Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Kit Linen & Lilac 250ml

4.6(40)
£8.00

£32.00/litre

Airwick F/M Crisp Linen & Lilac 250ml
Our Air Wick Automatic Sprays now with 5X odour neutralisation power are infused with natural essential oils and designed for 24/7 odour neutralisation for up to 70 days on lowest setting. Tackle 5 of the toughest and most common home odours with our variety of fragrances to use around your home. Air Freshener. Airwick.
Enjoy automatic fragrance delivery with fragrance lasting up to 70 days* (*based on lowest setting)Air Wick Crisp Linen & Lilac Freshmatic Autospray 250ml Lasts for up to 70 daysInfused with Natural Essential Oils.
Pack size: 250ML

Preparation and Usage

Use only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. Read and follow the precautions for use on the aerosol can. Use only Air Wick refills.INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USERead CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference. This device is battery operated. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities. PLACE DEVICE ABOVE EYE LEVEL (AT LEAST 6 FEET/ 2 METERS FROM FLOOR) Use only a non-rechargeable alkaline battery. Ensure battery is inserted correctly, aligning the (+) and (-) terminals. If battery leaks - remove immediately and any leaked material. Remove battery if device is not used for a long period of time. Ifaway for more than a week, turn off device. DO NOT: Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipmentor in direct sunlight (above 50°C). Expose the battery to water, fire or high temperatures. Cause a short-circuit. Attempt to recharge battery.Disposal: according to local regulations. Remove battery. Dispose of the empty aerosol can or recycle. Dispose of automatic device in the appropriate recyclingbin. Recycle when empty. CAUTION: Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars and near ovens and fireplaces. Slippery on hard surfaces.

