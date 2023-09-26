London Essence Ginger Ale 6x150ml

Ginger Flavoured Soft Drink.

With its sweetly sparkling finish, our London Essence Company Delicate Ginger Ale is an aperitif just as delicious unmixed as when paired with a top-tier spirit. Its gentle liquorice taste and subtle spice of ginger creates a rounded flavour. The London Essence Company Delicate Ginger Ale is an exemplary choice for pairing with premium Whisky, Scotch or Bourbon.

The London Essence Company Estd. 1896, specialists in the art and alchemy of taste. The London Essence Company infuses contemporary beverages with the glamour and nostalgia of the old world, to effortlessly elevate any occasion. When you choose a drink from our collection, you're choosing good taste, and an intelligent union of flavours your guests are sure to notice.

The London Essence Co. is a registered trademark.

EXQUISITE TASTE AND AROMA: A gentle ginger aroma with a touch of aniseed and honey. DISTILLED BOTANICAL ESSENCE: The artfully composed layers of our Delicate Ginger Ale include a soft liquorice flavour, which is derived from distilled anise essence and a lemon fennel top note. LOW IN CALORIES: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect Ginger Ale that works with any diet. NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: As with the rest of our collection, our delicate ginger ale is sweetened naturally with fructose. ACCENTUATES THE FINEST SPIRITS: Mix with a premium Whisky, Scotch or Bourbon for a super smooth blend, or for a more contemporary take, try with Cognac. Garnish with a lime twist to contrast with the gentle sweetness of Ginger Ale.

Pack size: 900ML

Low in calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Ginger Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Aniseed Distillate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Plain Caramel)

Net Contents

6 x 150ml

Preparation and Usage