Tesco Patch The Puppy Cake
Per 64g
- Energy
- 1105kJ
-
- 263kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.0g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 32.5g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1726kJ / 411kcal
Product Description
- Sponge cake layered with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
- Hand decorated Soft vanilla sponge, filled with smooth buttercream & a tangy raspberry jam.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Buttercream (7%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Jam (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Colours (Curcumin, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 64g
|Energy
|1726kJ / 411kcal
|1105kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|67.8g
|43.4g
|Sugars
|50.8g
|32.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
