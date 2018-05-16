We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Patch The Puppy Cake

Tesco Patch The Puppy Cake
£12.00
£12.00/each

Per 64g

Energy
1105kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.5g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1726kJ / 411kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge cake layered with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
  • Hand decorated Soft vanilla sponge, filled with smooth buttercream & a tangy raspberry jam.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Buttercream (7%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Jam (3.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Colours (Curcumin, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 64g
Energy1726kJ / 411kcal1105kJ / 263kcal
Fat14.1g9.0g
Saturates3.1g2.0g
Carbohydrate67.8g43.4g
Sugars50.8g32.5g
Fibre1.4g0.9g
Protein2.4g1.5g
Salt0.35g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

