Love Raw Vegan Milk Chocolate Cream Wafer Bar 43G

Product Description

  • 2 Hazelnut Filled Wafers with a Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • "So we had this crazy idea; Make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like, that's us on the front. The idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our tiny kitchen. Try it, we think you'll love it."
  • No Artificial Nonsense
  • No Palm Oil
  • Vegan chocolate that tastes like chocolate chocolate
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 43G

Information

Ingredients

Hazelnut and Cocoa Filling (50%) [Hazelnuts (47%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt], Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Defatted Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Liquor, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Corn Starch, Vegetable Fibre (Wheat), Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Malt Barley Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Egg, Sulphites, Sesame, Peanuts and other Nuts. Not suitable for allergy sufferers. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep in a cool (16-18°C) dry place, away from direct sunlight, extreme heat, odour and humidity. Consume before date given.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • LoveRaw Ltd.,
  • Station House,
  • Altrincham,
  • WA14 1EP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • LoveRaw Ltd.,
  • Station House,
  • Altrincham,
  • WA14 1EP,
  • UK.
  • eatloveraw.com
  • support@eatloveraw.com

Net Contents

2 x 21.5g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 21.5 bar
Energy2288kJ492kJ547kcal118kcal
Fat34g7.3g
of which saturates17g3.5g
Carbohydrate53g11g
of which sugars42g9.0g
Protein5.4g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.04g
My plant-based prayers have been answered...

5 stars

This wafer is delicious, and such a great saving - the perfect addition to the Meal Deal! My plant-based prayers have been answered...

