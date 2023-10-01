Butcher's Lean & Tasty Low Fat Dog Food 12X390g

100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs

What Makes Our Food so Naturally Nourishing? Always Natural Ingredients Packed with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals. No nasties, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. A wholesome bowlful of nature's most nourishing food. Always British & Irish Farmed We use produce from British and Irish farms. Always 100% Complete & Balanced Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. All our food for dogs is 100% nutritionally balanced, which is essential for keeping dogs healthy and full of energy. Our lean & tasty recipes are 20% les fat and still full of natural goodness. Every recipe is vet recommended and carefully created by our nutritionist to have exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to help maintain a healthy weight. Our Nutritionist Suggests ''All our meals are 100% complete & balanced. For even more goodness, why not top with some cooked cauliflower and broccoli? Both vegetables are low calorie sources of fibre, known for their digestive health benefits and help dogs feel fuller for longer.'' To Help Maintain a Healthy Weight 20% Less fat a lighter meal than our regular recipes L-Carnitine helps convert fat into energy to maintain lean muscle Protein high quality protein to help build muscle Wholegrain rice slow release energy and source of fibre

Nourishing Food for Dogs
Wholegrain
British & Irish Farmed
Developed by Nutritionists
Vet Recommended
Supports a Healthy Weight
20% Less Fat

Pack size: 4.68KG

12 x 390g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide: 74.7kcal / 100g Dog Size: Toy; Weight: <5kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: Up to 1; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: Up to 1 Dog Size: Small; Weight: 5-10kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 1 - 1 1/2; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 1 - 1 3/4 Dog Size: Medium; Weight: 10-25kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 1 1/2 - 3; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 1 3/4 - 3 1/2 Dog Size: Large; Weight: 25-45kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 3 - 4 3/4; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 3 1/2 - 5 1/2 Dog Size: Giant; Weight: 45kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 4 3/4; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 5 1/2 The amount of food you feed your dog depends on a lot of things, including their size, their weight and how much they exercise every day too. You know your dog better than anyone else. Our guide here shows you how many 390g tins we would recommend you feed your dog each day. If mixing with dry food, adjust feeding quantities accordingly. Make sure there's always a supply of clean, fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and feeding amounts should be adjusted to suit your individual dogs' needs. Best served at room temperature.

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives