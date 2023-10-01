Butcher's Lean & Tasty Low Fat Dog Food 12X390g

100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
What Makes Our Food so Naturally Nourishing?Always Natural IngredientsPacked with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals. No nasties, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. A wholesome bowlful of nature's most nourishing food.Always British & Irish FarmedWe use produce from British and Irish farms.Always 100% Complete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. All our food for dogs is 100% nutritionally balanced, which is essential for keeping dogs healthy and full of energy.Our lean & tasty recipes are 20% les fat and still full of natural goodness. Every recipe is vet recommended and carefully created by our nutritionist to have exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to help maintain a healthy weight.Our Nutritionist Suggests''All our meals are 100% complete & balanced. For even more goodness, why not top with some cooked cauliflower and broccoli? Both vegetables are low calorie sources of fibre, known for their digestive health benefits and help dogs feel fuller for longer.''To Help Maintain a Healthy Weight20% Less fat a lighter meal than our regular recipesL-Carnitine helps convert fat into energy to maintain lean muscleProtein high quality protein to help build muscleWholegrain rice slow release energy and source of fibre
Nourishing Food for DogsWholegrainBritish & Irish FarmedDeveloped by NutritionistsVet RecommendedSupports a Healthy Weight20% Less Fat
Pack size: 4.68KG
Net Contents
12 x 390g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Daily Feeding Guide:74.7kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy; Weight: <5kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: Up to 1; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: Up to 1Dog Size: Small; Weight: 5-10kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 1 - 1 1/2; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 1 - 1 3/4Dog Size: Medium; Weight: 10-25kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 1 1/2 - 3; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 1 3/4 - 3 1/2Dog Size: Large; Weight: 25-45kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 3 - 4 3/4; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 3 1/2 - 5 1/2Dog Size: Giant; Weight: 45kg; 390g Tins/Day Weight Loss: 4 3/4; 390g Tins/Day Weight Maintenance: 5 1/2The amount of food you feed your dog depends on a lot of things, including their size, their weight and how much they exercise every day too.You know your dog better than anyone else. Our guide here shows you how many 390g tins we would recommend you feed your dog each day. If mixing with dry food, adjust feeding quantities accordingly.Make sure there's always a supply of clean, fresh drinking water nearby.This is a guide only and feeding amounts should be adjusted to suit your individual dogs' needs.Best served at room temperature.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives
Nourishing Food for DogsWholegrainBritish & Irish FarmedDeveloped by NutritionistsVet RecommendedSupports a Healthy Weight20% Less Fat
6x with Chicken Rice & Veg3x with Beef Rice & Veg3x with Turkey Rice & Veg
Ingredients
British and Irish Farmed Chicken & Beef; Chicken 35.5% and Beef 14.5%, Broth 41%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Cooked Wholegrain Rice 3.5%, Carrots 2.3%, Peas 1.7%, Minerals, Parsley, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|9
|Fat Content
|3
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Crude Ash
|2.5
|Moisture Content
|82
|L-Carnitine
|200 mg
|Vitamin A
|1,250 I.U.
|Vitamin D₃
|250 I.U.
|Vitamin E
|13 mg
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5 mg
|Zinc (3b605)
|20 mg
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5 mg
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
