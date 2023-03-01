Better You Kids Multivitamins Daily Oral Spray 25Ml

BETTER YOU KIDS M/VITS DAILY ORAL SPRAY 25ML To learn more, please visit: www.betterplanetproject.co.uk

A great-tasting, expert blend of 14 vitamins and minerals to support your child's health and wellbeing† †Vitamin D supports a normal immune system †Folate helps reduce tiredness and fatigue An expert blend of 14 essential vitamins and minerals to support a normal functioning immune system (vitamin D), contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism (vitamin B12), and help with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue (folate) Scientifically formulated to deliver nutrients to the bloodstream directly from the mouth and mucous membranes. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2021

Chocolate and marshmallow flavour Suitable for ages 12 months+ Nutritional support in a spray The fuss-free way to take your vitamins every day Palm Oil Free I'm green bio-based Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 25ML

Vitamin D supports a normal immune system Folate helps reduce tiredness and fatigue Vitamin B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum and Sunflower Lecithin), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium (Vitamin B2), Natural Flavouring (Chocolate and Marshmallow), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid and Sodium Hydroxide), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Vitamin A Acetate (Vitamin A), Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide (Iodine), Sodium Selenate (Selenium), Phylloquinone (Vitamin K1), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3), Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12)

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage

How to use Initial use: press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing. Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your child's mouth, ideally onto the inside of their cheek. Replace the cap after use. Recommended dose Use 4 sprays a day (pack contains 32 doses).

Lower age limit

12 Months