Better You Kids Multivitamins Daily Oral Spray 25Ml

Better You Kids Multivitamins Daily Oral Spray 25Ml

£9.90

£39.60/100ml

Vegetarian

BETTER YOU KIDS M/VITS DAILY ORAL SPRAY 25ML To learn more, please visit: www.betterplanetproject.co.uk
A great-tasting, expert blend of 14 vitamins and minerals to support your child's health and wellbeing††Vitamin D supports a normal immune system†Folate helps reduce tiredness and fatigueAn expert blend of 14 essential vitamins and minerals to support a normal functioning immune system (vitamin D), contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism (vitamin B12), and help with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue (folate)Scientifically formulated to deliver nutrients to the bloodstream directly from the mouth and mucous membranes. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C127735©2022The Roald Dahl Story Company Ltd / Quentin Blake. Roald Dahl is a registered trademark of The Roald Dahl Story Company Ltd.
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2021
Chocolate and marshmallow flavourSuitable for ages 12 months+Nutritional support in a sprayThe fuss-free way to take your vitamins every dayPalm Oil FreeI'm green bio-basedVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 25ML
Vitamin D supports a normal immune systemFolate helps reduce tiredness and fatigueVitamin B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum and Sunflower Lecithin), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium (Vitamin B2), Natural Flavouring (Chocolate and Marshmallow), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid and Sodium Hydroxide), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Vitamin A Acetate (Vitamin A), Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide (Iodine), Sodium Selenate (Selenium), Phylloquinone (Vitamin K1), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3), Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12)

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage

How to useInitial use: press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing. Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your child's mouth, ideally onto the inside of their cheek. Replace the cap after use.Recommended doseUse 4 sprays a day (pack contains 32 doses).

Lower age limit

12 Months

